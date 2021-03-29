Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $41.85 Million Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.