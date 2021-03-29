Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $229.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

