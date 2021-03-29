Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 69,255 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.86 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.26 and its 200 day moving average is $309.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.