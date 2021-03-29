Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 26,534 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $45,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $371.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.34 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average is $384.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

