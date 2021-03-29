Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.92% of Harmony Biosciences worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HRMY opened at $27.56 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

