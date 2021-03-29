Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,597,019 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.49. 4,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,537. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.