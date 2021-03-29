Jane Street Group LLC Sells 145,492 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.88% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.65. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $28.30.

