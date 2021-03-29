Jane Street Group LLC Has $61.44 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 235.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $61,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,036. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.