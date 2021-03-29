Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,139 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,244,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Prudential by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,198. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

