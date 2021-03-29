Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 27,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

