ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 100.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.17 ($1.31).

Several analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON:ITV traded down GBX 5.35 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122.20 ($1.60). 9,276,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.93.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

