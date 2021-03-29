Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.99. 98,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.