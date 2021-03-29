Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 631 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,532. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

