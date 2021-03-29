Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 3,856 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,875. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

