Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

