Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.15. 66,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

