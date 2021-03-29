iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 263,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,892. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

