iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.1% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

