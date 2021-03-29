iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Paul John Balson’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.98 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

