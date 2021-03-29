iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $167,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,726. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

