iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Trimmed by S&T Bank

S&T Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. 1,387,165 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54.

