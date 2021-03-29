iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 489,766 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

