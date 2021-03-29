iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.