iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $252,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,575,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. 13,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,659. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

