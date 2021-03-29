iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 230.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares Europe ETF worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 92,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,369. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

