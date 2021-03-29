iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 247,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 118,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $90.80 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $91.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

