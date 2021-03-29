iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYXF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,460. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

