iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.