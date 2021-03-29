iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLQD stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.75. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,451,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,646 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.