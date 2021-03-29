IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IQEPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IQE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

IQEPF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $796.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 3.10.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

