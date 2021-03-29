Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM opened at $48.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

