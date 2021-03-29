Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

