Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

BSMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

