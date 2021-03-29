Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $495,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

