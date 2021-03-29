Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.29. 48,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,615. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.19, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

