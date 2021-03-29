Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $3.18 Million in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. World Fuel Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

