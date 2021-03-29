Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

CLS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. 2,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.