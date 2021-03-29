Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,563 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 510,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.