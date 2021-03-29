Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RMR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,816. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

