Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.