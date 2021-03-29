Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.79. 375,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,664. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.12 and a 52-week high of C$15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.30.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

