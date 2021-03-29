International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.