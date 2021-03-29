Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger Purchases 3,100 Shares

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.