Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 425 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $11,092.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. 5,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

