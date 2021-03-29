Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

