Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells 10,454 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68.

MGNI stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

