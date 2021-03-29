Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $90,110.30 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

