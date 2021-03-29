Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells 24,031 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
