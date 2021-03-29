Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 824 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.18 per share, for a total transaction of $76,780.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $80,425,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $102.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

