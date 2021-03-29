Insider Buying: Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Buys C$35,125.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,794.50.

Roderick Donald Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 29,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,670.00.

TSE CET opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.